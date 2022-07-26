BC is in no shortage of incredible places to sip and savour local wine and fare, and here’s one to add to your bucket list if you haven’t ticked it off already: The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates.

Located on the Black Sage Bench in the Okanagan Valley, Phantom Creek Estates produces wines from historic vineyards using over 30 different varieties of grapes.

And while this high-profile name might ring a bell because of its award-winning wines, we think you should know about the restaurant on site as well.

The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates offers some of the most stunning, unparalleled views we’ve come across in any BC dining room.

Whether you take a seat inside or outside on the sun-soaked, covered patio, we can confidently guarantee both the views and food will be outstanding.

Now open for lunch service Thursday through Monday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, this dining destination promises patrons a “culinary adventure” and serves up exactly that.

Diners can enjoy either two or three-course lunch spreads from the mind of Chef Alessa.

The seasonal menu will rotate, but during our visit, we tasted many highlights including an outstanding Albacore Tuna starter, as well as an unforgettable 63 Acres Beef Tartare served with the most perfect puffy and crunchy tendon chips.

Mains such as Halibut, Fraser Valley Duck, and a delectable Spring Risotto made with oyster mushrooms, a farm-fresh sous vide egg, and Grana Padano, are all up for order. The latter can be topped with shaved truffle upon request.

For dessert, the seasonal delights keep coming. We opted for the Rum Baba and the Pecan Éclair made with mousseline, praline, candied pecan, and pickled Saskatoon berry.

Naturally, wine pairings are exquisite in the restaurant and we’d highly recommend opting for them when dining here.

If you’re aiming to check out the one-of-a-kind “Founder’s Cellar Experience” at Phantom Creek — you’re in for a treat.

Patrons start with a captivating tour of the underground cellars while getting an explanation of Phantom Creek’s history, sustainable farming practices, and winemaking philosophy.

This tour ends in the stunning Founder’s Cellar where folks will enjoy a special five-course menu paired with exclusive and rare wines.

A minimum of seven days notice is required to book this experience and groups of up to six people can be accommodated.

Phantom Creek offers an array of experiences and tours that vary in length and price.

Options include everything from a $20 seated tasting to a Heli Tour & Tasting, and everything in between.

Be sure to plan ahead and book a time to visit this bucket list winery and restaurant in beautiful Oliver, BC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Phantom Creek Estates

Address: 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver

Phone: 250-498-8367

Instagram

The author of this story was hosted by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.