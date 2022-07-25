If you’ve never been to Covert Farms Family Estate in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country before, this is your sign to go.

We arrived at the farm on a glorious sun-soaked afternoon, and were quickly able to experience the destination’s wine-fueled-fairytale reputation that precedes it first hand.

This family-run farm and winery is located in Oliver, BC, and in addition to being known for its regenerative organic farming and viticulture, Estate wines, and feathered and furry tenants, Covert is generally just a magical place to be.

Aside from looking like something out of a storybook, Covert Farms likely gives off a wholesome, warm, and fuzzy vibe because of its history.

The fourth generation, 650-acre property was purchased by George Covert back in 1959. Covert took what was described as a “desert-like piece of land” back then and it became a family business that he, his son, and eventually, his grandson, have grown into the one-of-a-kind farm and winery it is today.

Gene Covert grew up working the land with his father and grandfather, and now continues the legacy with his wife Shelly and their three children.

The farm has been organic since 2005 and biodynamic since 2008. The Coverts also began regenerative farming over five years ago and they grow more than 40 organically grown fruits and vegetables.

Visitors who head to Covert will enjoy a truly unique and personalized experience.

A big part of that is the range of tastings and tours offered, including a Private Epicurean Grand Reserve Tasting.

This experience has vino lovers tasting their way through seven of the farm’s wines while they graze a gorgeous charcuterie spread complete with locally sourced artisanal cheeses, cured meats, pickles, olives, crackers, seasonal produce, and edible flowers grown on the farm.

Covert’s award-winning portfolio of certified organic, grand reserve, and ancestral sparkling estate wines can be found at many Vancouver restaurants and liquor stores, in case you can’t make it up to Oliver anytime soon.

But if you’re lucky enough to be in town, you’ll be in for a treat as the farm offers some immersive and unforgettable opportunities.

Aside from the wine-specific offerings, there’s a Hands On Harvest Tour where folks can hop into the farm’s cherry-red ’52 Mercury truck for a private guided tour, as well as a couple of kid-approved tours and tastings.

And if the option to have tours, private picnics, and campfire cookouts isn’t enough, you can always try your hand at picking the farm’s fruit yourself by booking an appointment to get in on Covert’s U-Pick offerings.

Whether you come for Delilah the potbelly pig or a wine tasting on the outdoor, covered rustic patio, you’ll surely end up having a jump/photo session on the farm’s giant yellow jumping pillow.

The farm also offers games like beanbag toss and horseshoes, Live Music Sundays, oh, and one can’t forget to mention the giant slip n’ slide. That’s a highlight for sure.

All in all, we can’t recommend checking out Covert enough. Be sure to book a tasting or tour the next time you’ll be in, or around, Oliver.

The author of this story was hosted by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.