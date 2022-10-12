NewsReal EstateArchitecture & DesignVancouver HomesUrbanized

"A whaley nice house": $1.6M whale-themed BC home goes viral (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 12 2022, 7:55 pm
"A whaley nice house": $1.6M whale-themed BC home goes viral (PHOTOS)
7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

An orca whale-themed home in Sooke, BC, has gone viral thanks to some interesting design choices and the help of Zillow Gone Wild.

Sooke is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island and is approximately a 45-minute drive from Victoria, BC.

The home we’re looking at today is located at 7405 Thornton Heights. It has 3,172 sq ft of space, three bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

This interesting-looking home was built in 2016. We’re unsure if the colour scheme and the orca decorations were part of the original plans. It has an assessed value of $1,016,000 but is listed by April Spackman with RE/MAX Generation – The Neal Estate Group for $1,599,000.

While the exterior may look corny or even awful to some, the interior is lovely, even if it doesn’t match what’s on the outside. However, some on Twitter think it looks like a Red Lobster inside.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts, right?

whale-themed bc home

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

This home offers breathtaking views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and is nestled in beautiful BC forests.

whale-themed bc home

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

The kitchen is quite large, with a big island and a second hidden gallery kitchen.

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

Out back, there’s a hot tub with an electric lid that raises to create “an outdoor oasis complete with twinkling lights.”

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

Hardwood floors are spread throughout the home, and a finished basement suite is included. It’s also climate-change ready with built-in AC.

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

Sadly, the listing doesn’t even mention the glorious whale-themed decor that made the BC home go viral in the first place, but there was plenty of reaction on Twitter.

“A WHALE of a time”

7405 Thornton Hts, Sooke, BC (Zillow)

Zillow Gone Wild is a fun Twitter account that chronicles strange listings throughout North America.

Most people seem to love the place.

Some are also debating whether it’s worth the $1.6M price.

Others are just here for the puns.

Then there’s this guy who will probably get a divorce soon.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Architecture & Design
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.