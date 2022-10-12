An orca whale-themed home in Sooke, BC, has gone viral thanks to some interesting design choices and the help of Zillow Gone Wild.

Sooke is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island and is approximately a 45-minute drive from Victoria, BC.

The home we’re looking at today is located at 7405 Thornton Heights. It has 3,172 sq ft of space, three bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

This interesting-looking home was built in 2016. We’re unsure if the colour scheme and the orca decorations were part of the original plans. It has an assessed value of $1,016,000 but is listed by April Spackman with RE/MAX Generation – The Neal Estate Group for $1,599,000.

While the exterior may look corny or even awful to some, the interior is lovely, even if it doesn’t match what’s on the outside. However, some on Twitter think it looks like a Red Lobster inside.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts, right?

This home offers breathtaking views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and is nestled in beautiful BC forests.

The kitchen is quite large, with a big island and a second hidden gallery kitchen.

Out back, there’s a hot tub with an electric lid that raises to create “an outdoor oasis complete with twinkling lights.”

Hardwood floors are spread throughout the home, and a finished basement suite is included. It’s also climate-change ready with built-in AC.

Sadly, the listing doesn’t even mention the glorious whale-themed decor that made the BC home go viral in the first place, but there was plenty of reaction on Twitter.

I love how the description doesn’t address the whale, I mean elephant, in the room. Zero explanation to the unusual decor? — MCoLa707 (@MCoLa707) October 12, 2022

“A WHALE of a time”

Zillow Gone Wild is a fun Twitter account that chronicles strange listings throughout North America.

You’ll have a WHALE of a time living in this BC, Canada home. Currently listed for C$1,599,000. pic.twitter.com/t9ucLIhHjm — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 12, 2022

Most people seem to love the place.

What’s so weird? It looks like a whaley nice house — Andrew Baldwin (@abaldwin107) October 12, 2022

Some are also debating whether it’s worth the $1.6M price.

I’m undecided on if this is overpriced or underpriced. On one hand, way out in sooke (ugly commute to Victoria downtown if you work there) and only 3 bedrooms. On the other hand, ocean views, high end west-coast finishes, and 3000 sq ft. It’s probably a fair price end of day. — Clay 🌨🏂 (@ClayRocket) October 12, 2022

Others are just here for the puns.

Midas Whale buy it — AsianJimothy (@AsianJimothy) October 12, 2022

Then there’s this guy who will probably get a divorce soon.