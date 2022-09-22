Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

A Look Inside: $5.3M resort-like estate situated in BC wilderness (PHOTOS)

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa BC (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

A recently listed and gorgeous private estate in the BC wilderness is available for sale for $5,300,000.

If you’ve ever fantasized about escaping the urban lifestyle into BC’s “Super Natural” wilderness, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better spot.

The “River House Estate” resides in Northwest BC, in Telkwa, located between the small towns of Smithers and Houston.

Listed by faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate, this property enables the potential buyer to access year-round outdoor activities. The listing suggests it’s a “one-of-a-kind listing with plenty of opportunities for future development.”

Let’s take a look inside — and outside — and see if it truly is “one-of-a-kind.”

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

One of the first things you’ll notice about this gorgeous BC wilderness estate is that the $5.3 million price tag includes much more than just a large home. You get a 293-acre gated estate property, including 2,640 sq ft of river frontage on the Bulkley River.

bc wilderness estate

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

Moving into the home, the River House, the primary residence, features 10,000 sq ft of space. It overlooks the river and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a master sanctuary, a game room, a gorgeous wine cellar, a home theatre, a reading nook, and other amenities.

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

If you haven’t heard of Telkwa, the listing suggests it’s a historic and picturesque village. This estate, in particular, is nestled between gorgeous mountains and “a myriad of lakes and streams.”

As of 2016, the Telkwa population was around 1,600 people.

bc estate wilderness

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

The property even features its own helipad and a 3,200 sq ft garden with a gazebo, a water feature, and a waterfall.

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

There are also three additional cabins, an artist studio, a tool shed, and many storage options for the buyer’s other outdoor toys.

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

Something about the home almost feels like the Overlook Hotel from The Shining, with a little sprinkling of BC nature and charm.

bc wilderness estate

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

The wine cellar we mentioned earlier has enough space to supply a large wedding.

24573 Walcott Road, Telkwa (faithwilson | Christie’s International)

Would you trade your city life and escape to this BC wilderness estate? Let us know in the comments.

