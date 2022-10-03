Vancouver isn’t necessarily known for its housing affordability, so we’re looking at the ridiculous prices in this city, with the most expensive homes listed in September courtesy of Roomvu.

According to Zolo, the average sold price for a home in Metro Vancouver was $1.4 million in September.

Some of the houses on this list are nearly a whopping 20 times that amount.

Funnily enough, 2711 Point Grey Road appeared in an expensive home list we published in 2019. At that time, 2711 Point Grey Road was going for $15.8 million. BC Assessment has this home valued at $14,286,000.

Pictures of this listing are conceptual and the buyer has a lot of influence over what the final home looks like. The previous property was built in 1994.

The home will feature four bedrooms and six bathrooms with 4,870 sq ft of space, offering 180-degree views of the North Shore mountains and English Bay.

The photos of this next property are real and they’re spectacular. The entertainer’s kitchen alone is bigger than some Vancouver apartments.

2780 SW Marine Drive features seven bedrooms and a jaw-dropping 11 bathrooms.

Amenities include a gym, a games room with a deluxe pool table, a media room, a wet bar, a full spa and steam shower, and an infrared sauna.

This luxurious estate even includes an outdoor pool and tennis court, so you’d never need to leave.

The next home is located inside the prestigious Shaw Tower in Vancouver, and while it doesn’t offer as many rooms as some of the cheaper listings on this list, it does offer some of the most stunning views money can buy.

Listed by Karim Virani, this 360-degree penthouse spans the entirety of the 42nd floor of the Shaw Tower.

This home offers views of Stanley Park, Coal Harbour, and English Baytures limestone floors with radiant heat, fireplaces, a home theatre, and full automation.

The listing goes so far as to call it the most stunning home in Vancouver.

The home also contains three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 6,000 sq ft of space.

Boasting three “expansive levels,” 2711 Wolfe Avenue features amazing views of downtown Vancouver and the North Shore mountains.

The kitchens are glorious, with high-end stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops.

Listed by Malcolm Hasman, the European-inspired estate features over 11,300 sq ft of space with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The outdoor areas with a swimming pool, firepits, and complete BBQ would make for the perfect summer party hosting spot.

Despite the classic feel in the interior, the property is relatively fresh, having been built in 2016.

Last and certainly not least — because it’s the most expensive listing — is this colossal mansion on Vancouver’s west side.

Listed by Peter Saito, this home features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with over 15,371 sq ft of space. It’s so spacious that the bedrooms even feature mini-living rooms.

Some of the lights of this home include a six-car garage, nanny’s quarters, a large gym, not one but two media rooms, three offices, a full-size indoor pool, a wine cellar, and an outdoor tennis court and mini-golf putting green!

There’s also a Japanese zen garden with a koi pond and a custom-built pavilion.

If you won the lottery and could take your pick of one of these fine homes, which would it be? Sound off in the comments.