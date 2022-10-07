These were the most-viewed homes in Canada in August (PHOTOS)

From a luxurious Alberta mansion to a rural Ontario property, Canadians eyed an array of properties in August.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site in August, including several that are still for sale.

Despite Zoocasa’s Canada-wide reach, readers had a particular focus on Ontario — they kept watch over a tiny Toronto townhouse, peered into a number of suburban properties, and, for the fourth month in a row, scoped out a contemporary chateau.

Check out Zoocasa’s most-viewed homes in August below.

1. 49 Earlscourt Crescent | Woodstock, Ontario | $769,000

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

5 parking spaces

The most-viewed home on Zoocasa in August was this family home in North Woodstock. The property is larger than it appears from the front, and backs onto parkland for the utmost privacy.

2. 66 Augusta Street | South Dundas, Ontario | $294,900

3 bedroom

2 bathroom

2 parking spaces

Built in the early 1900s, this character-filled home features a large eat-in kitchen and spacious yard, and is located near schools, parks, and the St Lawrence River. It’s currently still for sale.

3. 242228 Chinook Arch Lane | Rocky View County, Alberta | $4,900,000

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

10 parking spaces

Some of the luxurious amenities found within this one-of-a-kind Alberta mansion include a movie theatre with a retractable bed, a four-hole putting station, an indoor waterfall, and an $80,000 door imported from Belgium. The property is still on the market.

4. 269 Huntington Crescent | Clarington, Ontario | $999,000

4 bedroom

3 bathroom

6 parking spaces

Despite having sold, this bright, all-brick home was featured on Zoocasa’s list for the second month in a row, albeit six places higher. The nearly 2,400-square-foot abode offers a sizable primary suite, a custom kitchen, a home theatre, and a hot tub.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This junior one-bedroom townhouse faces a stunning interior courtyard and is located near the waterfront, High Park, and the shops and amenities of Roncesvalles. The home took one week to sell and fetched $14,900 under asking.

6. 334 Cochrane Street | Whitby, Ontario | $3,200,000 4 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

10 parking spaces Appearing on Zoocasa’s list for the fourth month in a row, this “custom-crafted contemporary chateau” features exquisite details and luxurious finishes. The home initially hit the market for $4,999,000 in April, but went through several million-dollar price drops before finally selling — for $320,000 above the last listed price — in late August. 7. 20 Lamella Road | Toronto, Ontario | $1,025,000 3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

5 parking spaces

This well-maintained home is located on a picturesque Cul-De-Sac and offers a large fenced-in yard, a separate basement apartment, and updated bathrooms. The home spent six weeks on the market, and went through one nearly $50,000 price drop, before it sold.

8. 70 Jarrow Road | St. Catharines, Ontario | $775,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

7 parking spaces

Located on a quiet street just steps from Lake Ontario, this spacious home features hardwood floors, a large fireplace, and an updated kitchen. The property hit the market for $899,500 in July, but the listing was terminated after two weeks.