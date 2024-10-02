FoodFood News

Wendy's to launch Krabby Patty Kollab Burger across Canada

Marco Ovies
Oct 2 2024, 1:00 pm
It’s time for the moment you’ve been waiting for! Your childhood dreams have finally come true because you’ll soon be able to get your hands on the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger at Wendy’s across Canada.

Wendy’s and Paramount are partnering to launch the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty to celebrate SpongeBob Squarepants’ 25th anniversary.

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger in question features a quarter pound of Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun (sorry Plankton, no Krabby Patty secret formula here for you).

Wendy's Krabby Patty

Wendy’s

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty on the other hand is a Vanilla Frosty with a Pineapple Mango flavoured puree.

You can get your hands on a Krabby Patty starting October 8 at locations across Canada and the US.

Are you going to get your hands on a Krabby Patty? Let us know in the comments.

