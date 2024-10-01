Starbucks is launching its Milano Duetto coffee blend across Canada

In case you didn’t know, October 1 is International Coffee Day, and to celebrate, Starbucks is launching an incredibly special coffee blend.

Throughout October, Starbucks is launching its unique Milano Duetto coffee blend across Canada for the first time.

Crafted by Starbucks master roasters in Milan and Seattle, Milano Duetto is a coffee blend available in two contrasting roasts.

The Starbucks Milano Sole is a light roast that pays homage to Milanese coffee culture. With medium-high acidity, the roast has notes of creamy vanilla custard, pomegranate, and a hint of nutmeg, which pair well with citrus, caramel, and cinnamon flavours.

The Starbucks Milano Luna is a dark roast with bold notes of dark chocolate truffle and roasted black walnut, perfectly complementing cheese, almond, and maple flavours.

The pair debuted at Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan earlier this year. Now, both will be available as the featured light and dark roasts at participating locations across Canada throughout October and for a limited time only.

However, if you’re into brewing your coffee at home, Starbucks will also sell the Milano Duetto whole-bean coffee for a limited time.

Will you be trying Starbucks’ Milano Duetto? Let us know in the comments.