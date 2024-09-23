FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsCanada

Pret A Manger coffee launches at A&W outposts across Canada

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Sep 23 2024, 4:03 pm
Pret A Manger coffee launches at A&W outposts across Canada
A&W Canada

It’s about to get a whole lot easier for Canadians to get their hands on Pret A Manger’s signature coffee blend.

A&W and Pret have taken their partnership to a new level, as the UK chain’s freshly brewed organic Classic Blend coffee is now officially available at all A&W locations across Canada.

The blend, which has become a favourite for coffee drinkers around the world, is a rich and balanced medium roast made from organic beans.

“Pret Coffee’s exceptional quality and taste have won over coffee lovers worldwide, and we’re thrilled to bring it to over 1,000 locations across Canada,” said Scott Darlow, lead for Pret A Manger at A&W Canada.

“We’ve tested Pret coffee in select A&W locations where it quickly became a favourite among guests, which led us to make it our official coffee at all A&W restaurants. We’re excited to bring this beloved coffee to more Canadians.”

The move came two years after A&W and Pret partnered in trial pop-up shops in A&W outposts in Vancouver and Toronto, serving Pret’s coffee and freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, and more.

Canada now also has its first standalone Pret location at 90 Adelaide Street West in Toronto. 

But luckily for those of us outside Toronto and Vancouver, Pret coffee will be available at an A&W location near you.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop