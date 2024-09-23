It’s about to get a whole lot easier for Canadians to get their hands on Pret A Manger’s signature coffee blend.

A&W and Pret have taken their partnership to a new level, as the UK chain’s freshly brewed organic Classic Blend coffee is now officially available at all A&W locations across Canada.

The blend, which has become a favourite for coffee drinkers around the world, is a rich and balanced medium roast made from organic beans.

“Pret Coffee’s exceptional quality and taste have won over coffee lovers worldwide, and we’re thrilled to bring it to over 1,000 locations across Canada,” said Scott Darlow, lead for Pret A Manger at A&W Canada.

“We’ve tested Pret coffee in select A&W locations where it quickly became a favourite among guests, which led us to make it our official coffee at all A&W restaurants. We’re excited to bring this beloved coffee to more Canadians.”

The move came two years after A&W and Pret partnered in trial pop-up shops in A&W outposts in Vancouver and Toronto, serving Pret’s coffee and freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, and more.

Canada now also has its first standalone Pret location at 90 Adelaide Street West in Toronto.

But luckily for those of us outside Toronto and Vancouver, Pret coffee will be available at an A&W location near you.