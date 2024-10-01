The world is losing it over this overpriced, unauthorized Crumbl Cookies pop-up

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, you’ve probably heard of Crumbl Cookies. The chain has been rapidly gaining notoriety around the world despite only being available in the US and Canada.

Each week, thousands of Crumbl fans post their reactions to the US chain’s weekly rotating menu of flavours, served up in its signature pink box.

For Crumbl Cookies enthusiasts in Sydney, Australia, it seemed like their dreams were finally coming true when a Crumbl pop-up was announced in the city. However, things weren’t quite as they seemed.

News of the pop-up was initially teased by the TikTok account @crumblsydney, which was hyping up the one-day pop-up in the city.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the coveted Crumbl Cookies, but many fans were left disappointed.

One TikToker alleged they had waited in line for around 45 minutes, only to discover that the cookies, which usually retail for around C$5.49, were a staggering AU$17.50 each (over C$16).

The TikToker then did a taste test of the cookies, and while the flavour was good, they were not fresh.

Another added that she had been disappointed by the experience as the cookies were stale and falling apart when she received them.

“It’s $17 for a five-day-old cookie? You’ve got to be joking. We paid $75 in total for five, and they were stale,” she said.

Since the pop-up, the event organizers, who are not affiliated with Crumbl Cookies, have faced backlash.

The @crumblsydney account’s bio reads: “Not endorsed by Crumbl, just fans importing.”

The event organizers have since removed all videos from the account and posted a lengthy response addressing some of the criticism it had faced.

“We never claimed to be an official Crumbl store. This was clearly stated in bio and our comments. Our goal was to bring the authentic Crumbl cookies to Australia by importing the cookies directly from the USA,” they said.

“We traveled to the US to purchase the cookies and imported them with their original packaging. We did not bake them ourselves.”

Proof of purchase was added, including Crumbl receipts and bank statements.

In response to the cost of the cookies, the event organizers said the Sydney pop-up “was never about profit,” adding they just aimed to bring cookies to Australian Crumbl fans.

The organizers alleged they had spent thousands on the event, including AU$4,000 on flights and luggage, AU$6,000 on cookies and packaging, AU$2,000 in duties, taxes and customs brokering, and AU$1,000 on staffing.

Since the pop-up, Crumbl founder Sawyer Hemsley has responded to the drama.

Hemsley commented on a reaction video by an Aussie TikToker who revealed she had spent AU$150 on 10 cookies.

“You need to try them fresh in the 🇺🇸! PS: This pop-up is not affiliated with Crumbl Cookies,” Hemsley said.

Dished has reached out to Crumbl Cookies for comment.