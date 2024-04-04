Wendy's launches new melty French Onion Cheeseburger

Just weeks after Wendy’s launched its new Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, the fast food company just launched another new menu item across Canada that will give customers a taste of France.

The French Onion Cheeseburger is now available to order. The sandwich features caramelized and crispy onions adorned on gooey melted cheese and Wendy’s signature square beef patty.

And don’t worry; you can order the French Onion Cheeseburger as a single, double, or triple, depending on how hungry you are.

This French-inspired handheld is only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab one quickly before it’s gone.

