Amazon ditching “just walk out” checkouts at its grocery stores

In the era of AI, remember this maxim, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

What happened: Amazon is walking back its “Just Walk Out” check-out system at its grocery stores. It lets users scan their credit cards as they enter, grab the items they want, and simply walk out of the store without having to (perish the thought) interact with a cashier.

Although Amazon is dumping the tech, sporting venues that implemented it, like Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, could still use it.

Why it’s happening: Amazon’s system seemingly never worked quite as well as it was supposed to. The Information reported that, as of 2022, 70% of Just Walk Out transactions required assistance from off-site human reviewers — though Amazon has disputed this stat.

At that time, Amazon had 1,000 people in India reviewing footage to train the system, showing just how much behind-the-scenes manpower goes into automated systems.

Why it matters: Amazon moving on from this tech is a strong reminder of AI’s limitations. With people claiming it can do everything from solve climate change to cure cancer, AI has become so hyped that it’s hard for people and businesses to know its actual capabilities.

Zoom out: In New York City, the NYPD made a lavish purchase of AI-powered metal detectors, despite a BBC investigation that had cast serious doubts on how and if they work.

Meanwhile, a Washington court blocked an “AI-enhanced” video for use as evidence in a murder trial, as AI video enhancers don’t actually make videos clearer.

Bottom line: There’s a term for inventions where it appears a machine is doing something when in fact a human is pulling the strings — a “Mechanical Turk.” With companies ready to slap the AI tag on anything, we could be entering a golden age of Mechanical Turks.

