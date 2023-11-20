FoodFood NewsCanada

Wendy's has just launched chicken strips and French toast sticks duo

Nov 20 2023, 11:39 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock | Wendy's

Wendy’s has just launched the ultimate sweet and savoury menu item across Canada, and it’s full of syrupy goodness.

For a limited time, Canadians will be able to order a delicious duo of chicken strips and French toast sticks, offering up a fresh take on the standard chicken and waffles pairing.

The new menu item was actually a fan creation, taking social media by storm following Wendy’s move to start selling French toast sticks all day long in October.

In response to the new fan favourite, Wendy’s decided to give the people what they want.

Now, if you’re in a Wendy’s location or ordering through the Wendy’s app, you’ll be able to pick up the soft and custardy French toast sticks and classic chicken strips, all with a side of syrup to dip in.

While dipping your fries in a Frosty is still an incredible move, we’re excited to have a new sweet and salty combo to add to our order.

