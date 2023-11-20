FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Charlie Hart
Nov 20 2023
If you’re planning a coffee date with your pals, listen up! Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one-50%-off promo on its drinks this week at locations across Canada.

The offer kicks off on Wednesday, November 22, and runs until Friday, November 24, after 2 pm local time.

Anyone who orders any Starbucks handcrafted drink of a grande size or larger can get a second drink for 50% off.

 

Yes, this will include Starbucks festive drink offerings such as the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, Peppermint Mochas, and a lot of your Starbucks faves.

It’s the perfect opportunity to score a delicious afternoon pick-me-up for less!

