Wendy’s Canada offering large fries for just $1 all week long

Wendy’s has a pretty great deal for French fry lovers going on right now.

The major fast-food restaurant chain is turning National French Fry Day (July 13) into Fry Week, which means customers can enjoy Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries even longer.

Every day this week until July 16, you can treat yourself to a Large Hot & Crispy Fry for just $1. This offer is limited to one-time use per day per customer.

So how does one take advantage of this crispy deal?

Download the Wendy’s mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy’s from now until July 16. Unless specified, the above offer can be redeemed by visiting the “Offers” section in Reward Store on the app or Wendy’s website.

You’re likely to grab some other food items while you’re there, like a junior bacon cheeseburger or a classic chicken sandwich, but there is no purchase necessary to take advantage of this limited-time-only deal.

Wendy’s has some of the best fast-food fries you can try, so don’t miss out on this limited-time-only deal!