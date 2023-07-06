Coca-Cola Canada recently shared some BIG news.

Coke Canada Bottling will be making an investment for a new, state-of-the-art, high-density warehouse that will be built on its site in northeast Calgary. This existing site is currently a manufacturing facility and distribution centre.

The investment is a whopping $70 million dollars, and it’s the largest single

investment the company has made in its operations since becoming an independent, family-owned business in 2018.

“Our Mission is to deliver optimism and create a better future by bringing sustainable value for our customers, consumers, and communities, and to do that we’re committed to investing to grow our business in Calgary for generations to come,” said Todd Parsons, the Coke Canada Bottling CEO, in a media release.

“Our Calgary team has an important role in ensuring we meet and exceed the needs of our customers throughout Western Canada.”

“We’re now bringing global best practices and self-sufficiency to our local operations, ensuring we can continue to make, distribute, merchandise, and sell Canadians’ favourite beverages for many years to come,” Parsons added.

Stay tuned for all updates on this exciting new Coca-Cola Canada investment.