Wendy's Canada is launching its own limited-edition smartphone

Move over iPhone 13, Wendy’s Canada, known for its fast-food grub like Frosty’s and burgers, is branching out into the tech world with their very own smartphone. Seriously.

Is it necessary? No. Do we want one? Most likely.

The smartphone, the first in history from a Quick Service Restaurant, also comes with its very own virtual assistant: Wendy herself.

You start by saying, “Hey Wendy,” and you can ask her to set an alarm, get directions, or even tell you a joke.

Based on Google’s Android software, the phone comes with its very own software skin.

“If you must take pictures of your food, there’s no better way to do it than on the Wendy’s phone, complete with front and rear facing cameras with more megapixels than the Baconator has bacon,” Wendy’s said in a statement.

There’s also an integrated GPS system that leads you to the closest Wendy’s.

“Ample battery life allows you to watch Wendy’s ads, order Wendy’s and watch videos while eating Wendy’s.”

Baconator lovers should note that there are only 20 of these devices available, and to win one of them, you’ll have to enter their Twitter contest, which ends on October 17, 2021.

Welp, there you have it. Another addition to our list of weird food items we never thought would exist.