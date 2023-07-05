More 30°C weather on its way to Lower Mainland after an already record-breaking week

It’s already been a sizzling week for Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. But while temperature records were smashed this week, there’s still more hot weather on its way.

The week ahead

In Vancouver, the weather won’t pass the 30°C mark, but it’ll still be hot and sunny. Thursday will be a bit hazy, and the temperature will drop down to around 16°C at night, providing a bit of relief.

While Vancouver itself doesn’t seem so hot, other places in the Lower Mainland, like Squamish and Abbotsford, will feel 30°C heat.

Ways to cool off include spending time in air-conditioned spaces, keeping hydrated and drinking water before you feel thirsty, and finding a refreshing place for a swim. Just don’t swim at one of the beaches flagged for high levels of E.coli by Vancouver Coastal Health.

And if it seems a bit hazy, the air quality health index is “low risk” in Metro Vancouver this afternoon and there is no air quality advisory in effect.

Record breaking heat

The heat ahead comes just after a number of temperature records were broken in the province, especially in the Lower Mainland. A handful of places in BC broke temperature records this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to a weather summary from ECCC, five areas — Gibsons, Hope, Squamish, Victoria, and White Rock — all set a new daily maximum temperature record on Tuesday, July 4.

Gibsons New record of 28.2°C Old record of 27.3°C set in 2015

Hope New record of 33.4°C Old record of 32.8°C set in 1972

Squamish New record of 32.5°C Old record of 32.3°C set in 2015

Victoria New record of 29.6°C Old record of 29.4°C set in 1972

White Rock New record of 30.3°C Old record of 28.9°C set in 1975



With July just underway now and a long summer season ahead, are you prepared for the hot weather?