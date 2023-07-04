Summer-long campfire ban coming to coastal BC this weekend

The Coastal Fire Centre is issuing a campfire ban this Friday that will likely stay in place for the rest of the summer and into the fall.

The campfire ban takes effect at noon on July 7 and will last until October 31 unless it’s rescinded.

“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” the Coastal Fire Centre said in a bulletin.

The ban applies to the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky country, Sunshine Coast, North Coast, and all of Vancouver Island. The only area in the Coastal Fire Centre not subject to the ban is Haida Gwaii.

In addition to campfires, the fire ban also prohibits fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages, exploding targets, air curtain burners, chimineas, and tiki torches.

Campers can still cook with gas-powered camp stoves, as long as the flame height is less than 15 centimetres.

The penalty for starting a fire during the ban is a ticket of $1,150 and a $100,000 fine and up to one year in jail if convicted in court.