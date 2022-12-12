Winter worries begone: 7 ways to relieve holiday stress in Vancouver

We love the holidays, but sometimes the festive time of year can be a stressful one.

There’s so much that can take a toll on us emotionally, mentally, and physically. Arguments during family dinners, the rising costs of gifts, to planning seasonal travel when all the seats are already booked up. It’s enough to make you want to “Deck the Halls” literally!

We’re here to help you de-stress and unwind this season. Here are seven satisfying ways to relieve holiday stress in Vancouver.

1. Break stuff

There’s something very soothing about smashing things. So head to Exit Canada Richmond’s Anger Room to let out your frustrations. There are three levels that you can choose from, ranging from Angry to It’s Personal to Pissed Off. Exit Canada will provide the glassware, TV, printer, or computer screens to bash, or you can bring your own items from home.

2. Throw sharp objects

Imagine the Grinch or Krampus at the centre of the target and let it fly! Axe throwing is a popular pastime and can be an excellent way to vent your annoyances. Visit Bad Axe Throwing in Surrey or Urban Axe in North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam to let loose with friends also in need of de-stressing.

3. Swing some swords

Need to get your point across but no one is listening? Sign up for a swordplay adventure at Academie Duello. The 60- to 120-minute experience will see you taking on the role of a renaissance noble training for your first duel. Put on your armour, shoot a bow, try axe-throwing, and test your sword skills. Perfect for the next time you need to defend your honour or the parking spot at the mall.

4. Belt out an angry song

If you can’t scream it out, then sing it out! We recommend choosing your favourite angry or angsty song and heading to one of the many karaoke bars or nights in Vancouver. And whether you’re into performing in a small room or on a large stage, there’s a place for everyone. One great place is the recently-opened Switch karaoke bar and restaurant from the same folks behind Fantacity.

5. Take a hike

Getting fresh air is a fantastic natural remedy for stress. Studies have shown that spending time in nature is linked to happiness, higher self-esteem, and a reduction in depression and anxiety. We’ve even put together a list of 15 easy winter hikes in and around Metro Vancouver, so lace on your boots and hit the trails!

6. Cry it out

Everyone needs to have a good cry every once in a while. In fact, crying brings with it a whole list of health benefits, according to Harvard Health. Last year we compiled a list of the best places in Vancouver to let it out, without needing to feel embarrassed. Sadly, those places may be needed more than ever this holiday season, so let the tears fall.

7. Cuddle something cute

A surefire way to lift your spirits is to cuddle up with a furry friend. That’s why we’re grateful that Metro Vancouver is home to some wonderful cafes that let us snuggle with adorable animals while sipping a delicious drink.

Destinations you should add to your holiday calendar include Catoro on East Broadway, Catfe in the International Village Mall, and Bunny Cafe in East Van.