Here are 12 must-haves for your furry or scaly friends this holiday season

There are two types of people in this world: those who are obsessed with their pets and those who know someone who is obsessed with their pet.

Do our furry friends understand what the holiday season is all about? Probably not. But do they deserve to be treated like the royalty they are with the best gifts anyway? Absolutely.

However, it can be tricky to find a gift that they’ll actually find useful. Thankfully, PetSmart Canada has you covered this year. The store is currently having some amazing Holiday deals and we’ve put together a list of unique items, from toys to treats to everyday essentials, that’ll delight the pet, or pet lover, in your life.

Your dog has been good all year, so not only do they deserve to open presents on Christmas morning, but they also deserve to be involved in the countdown to the big day. This 24-day calendar contains a different frosted treat every day, each one made with love. From different types of jerky treats to bone-shaped frosted Jingle cookies or Santa-shaped cookies, your dog is bound to be feeling the festive cheer. Advent calendars are also available for cats, small pets and fish.

Cats will be delighted with the Merry & Bright Cat Toy Advent Calendar, which includes an exciting 25 toys. From holiday ball toys to plush toys with catnip, each one is holiday-themed and designed with holiday colours, meaning your kitty can join in the holiday fun.

Make the holidays the most wonderful (and delicious) time of year for your pup with these Merry & Bright Snow Worries Dog Treats. Your dog’s sweet craving will be satisfied by these apple-cinnamon-flavoured bites, so you won’t have to worry about the guilt those puppy dog eyes might bring as you indulge in your own Christmas goodies.

Charcuterie boards have been all the rage the past few years, so why not let your pet join in on the fun? This oh-so-cute collection of small animal treats and chews comes in a fun variety of holiday colours. With rice puffs, tree-shaped chews, a cheese pumice, and more, your small pet will be spoiled for choice.

A comfy doggo is a happy doggo, so let them get cozy in style this holiday season with this Merry & Bright Pet Fair Isle Robe. This super-soft robe features a classic fair isle design and slips on and off easily, making for a very cozy fit.

Keep your pet entertained and engaged throughout the season and beyond with this adorable reindeer wobbler. The toy playfully wobbles around and makes squeaking sounds when played with, making it super exciting for doggos and other pets.

Provide the gift of true comfort for your dog this holiday season with this Merry & Bright Sweater Cuddler Pet Bed & Blanket Gift Set. This gift set features an ultra-comfy bed and blanket to cuddle up on, and was created to offer optimal comfort, true rest, and relaxation.

Many holiday gifts for pets tend to focus on cats and dogs, but PetSmart hasn’t forgotten about our scaly friends. Include your reptile in all your holiday fun with this Merry & Bright Reptile Holiday Biker Costume. This little costume, which is “Here to Sleigh,” allows your reptile to embrace their inner rebel and easily slips on and off with adjustable Velcro straps.

PetSmart’s Merry & Bright snuffle puzzle play mat encourages nose work and engagement in pups and small pets. The play mat has plenty of fabric folds that allow them to sniff out treats and slow down those fast eaters, making it both educational and fun.

Brighten up your aquarium’s decor this holiday season with this Merry & Bright Santa Snorkel Aquarium Ornament — because fish like to feel festive too. This ornament takes the shape of Santa himself adorned in scuba gear and bearing gifts. It makes a great addition to your underwater world during the holiday season.

It’s ugly sweater season, so make sure to include your pet in the festive fun! This fun Merry & Bright Holiday dog sweater comes in holiday green and white and is adorned with gold tinsel — perfectly hideous. This super comfortable item is a great fashion choice for your adorable pup.

Pups and humans alike will find plenty to love about this little guy. PetSmart’s Chance & Friends Plush Chance Dog Toy is an adorable soft and plush teddy that makes the perfect cuddle buddy. Chance also keeps things lively and fun by making squeaking sounds when played with. With every purchase of PetSmart’s Chance & Friends Holiday Dog Toy until December 25, PetSmart will donate $1 of the sale to PetSmart Charities of Canada.

PetSmart is also offering you the chance to capture holiday pet memories at their annual free Santa Claus photo opportunity, which will run from December 10 to December 11, and December 17 to December 18. Spots fill fast so to book yours, click here. You can also treat your pet to a day of pampering with their grooming Holiday Special for an additional $40. Your pup will receive a premium shampoo and conditioner, teeth brushing, breath freshener, nail grind and trim, as well as a seasonal cologne spritz, a holiday bandana, a dog cookie and a $200+ value coupon book.

