How to watch and stream Super Bowl LVII in Canada

It’s Super Bowl time.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to battle it out for football supremacy and the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The big game is set for Sunday, February 12, with kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, and pre-game shows start as early as 12 pm ET/9 am PT.

The Super Bowl can be caught on live TV. TSN and CTV are televising Super Bowl LVI in Canada, with the official broadcast beginning at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

No cable? No problem.

Fans can also watch through TSN+, which starts at CAD $19.99 per month or CAD $199.90. The CTV website is another way to stream the game; however, a credentialed login from a TV provider is required.

Canadians can also stream the big game with DAZN and catch the DAZN Super Bowl Preview Show at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. DAZN comes at a subscription cost of CAD $24.99 per month or CAD $199.99 for a year and is available on a wide range of devices and smart TVs.

The matchup pits two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football.

Mahomes, who helped Kansas City to Super Bowl LIV in 2020, led all quarterbacks in passing yards (5,250), and passing touchdowns (41), plays over 20 yards (73) and plays over 40 yards (13) this season. Hurts led all QBs in rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (760).

Hurts and the Eagles, who finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and last won the title in 2018, advanced to the Super Bowl with a 38-7 win against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and a 31-7 victory against the San Fransisco 49ers in the Conference Championship.

Mahomes and the Chiefs, who also went 14-3, will play on the big stage after besting the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round and a 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Championship Round.

The two stars aren’t the only ones on display at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna will also be front and centre.

The “Umbrella” singer will star in the halftime show, the first under a new NFL and Apple Music multi-year partnership, with Apple set to replace longstanding sponsor Pepsi.

Country music artist Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem, R&B singer/songwriter Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Broadway star Sheryl Lee Ralph will belt out “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to kick off Super Bowl LVII, too.

Super Bowl LVII

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Kickoff time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Pre-game show: 10 am ET/7 am PT

TV: CTV, TSN

Stream: TSN+, DAZN