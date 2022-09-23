The NFL and Apple Music have announced a multi-year partnership for the Super Bowl halftime show, with Apple set to replace longstanding sponsor Pepsi.

The two entities have agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal that would put Apple Music at the helm of television’s most-watched annual event, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Apple made the surprise announcement last night when the clock struck midnight and much like any breaking NFL story, it was confirmed by the masterful football insider himself, Adam Schefter.

NFL is announcing Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2022

According to Schefter, the inaugural Apple Music halftime show is slated for February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music.”

The announcement everyone is most anticipating, of course, is who will be headlining this season’s show.

“We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond,” said Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music.

Previous halftime performers have been Beyonce, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake, Prince, Michael Jackson, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Lady Gaga.

There’s no telling who will be announced as the 2023 Super Bowl’s headliner, but with the new partnership with Apple Music, fans can certainly expect something extraordinary.