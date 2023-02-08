FoodEventsBoozeSportsFootballFood Events

The largest Super Bowl viewing party in Canada is happening in Toronto

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
Feb 8 2023, 8:11 pm
Rebel
The 57th Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday, February 12, and Toronto fans can take part at Canada’s largest viewing party hosted by Rebel.

Doors open from 4 pm to 11 pm at 11 Polson Street. The space will feature a 34-foot-wide TV as well as individual viewing screens so you can cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

Food and drink specials will be served throughout the night from local restaurants including Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, Four Brothers Pizza and Crumbs Patties.

To step up the entertainment, there’s also going to be live music and casino games. In fact, lucky winners can take home giveaway items worth $5,000 total — the grand prize being a trip for two to Arizona.

Reservations can be made on Rebel’s website, with packages for large groups.

Not near the Port Lands? There are plenty of other Super Bowl viewing parties in Toronto this weekend. Check your local sports bar or one of the events listed below.

