Rihanna announces she's performing at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is coming to the biggest stage in the world.

On Sunday afternoon, amid a full slate of NFL games, the Barbadian pop superstar posted a simple Instagram post: her hand holding a football.

But in news first reported earlier in the day by TMZ, it’s actually confirmation that she’ll be performing at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The inaugural Apple Music halftime show is slated for February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s the first halftime show under a new NFL and Apple Music multi-year partnership, with Apple set to replace longstanding sponsor Pepsi.

Jay-Z’s RocNation agency also confirmed the news.

Last year’s halftime show featured Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.

No other guests have been officially announced as of yet.

On Friday, there were conflicting reports about Taylor Swift’s appearance at the halftime show. Variety first reported that the country-pop superstar was set to headline the show, which was then refuted by People in a follow-up report.

We guess Swift could always still surprise us as a guest, but it appears to be Rihanna’s stage for now.

