Warnings out for drivers, folks catching flights as more snow is expected to fall overnight

Vancouver International Airport and the province are out with statements Tuesday evening as more snow is expected overnight.

Vancouverites can expect to see a mix of wet snow and rain this evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As much as four centimetres is expected over higher terrain.

ECCC predicts it will be a mainly cloudy morning with a 40% chance of showers into the early afternoon.

While Tuesday’s winter weather did not cause any issues at YVR, the airport has issued a warning for Wednesday.

“With more snow in the forecast overnight, flight delays/cancellations are possible,” it said in a tweet.

We're still seeing winter weather. Currently at YVR:

– Crews keeping runways & taxiways clear

– Flights operating as scheduled

With more snow in the forecast overnight, flight delays/cancellations are possible. Pls check flight info https://t.co/pk0JCqHaJI or with your airline. — YVR (@yvrairport) February 1, 2023

YVR is urging travellers to check their flight information at YVR.ca or with their airline.

As of Tuesday evening, flights are operating as scheduled and the crews are keeping runways and taxiways clear.

Meanwhile, the province and City of Vancouver are warning drivers that road conditions may be challenging again Wednesday after a slippery Tuesday morning.

Drivers are urged to be cautious on the road, expect delays, and ensure that vehicles are equipped with winter tires.

“Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers,” the province advises.

The City of Vancouver added, “Consider avoiding non-essential travel.”

More snow ❄️expected overnight into the morning with light accumulations. ✔️Consider avoiding non-essential travel

✔️Or plan travel according to our prioritized treatment plan ➡️ https://t.co/nmHuckEAxq Crews are out treating all priority routes. pic.twitter.com/nVASp8UChq — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 1, 2023

You can find information about road conditions on DriveBC.ca.