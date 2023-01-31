How long will the snow last? Vancouver's in for a wet, rainy ride

We’ve all heard the jokes about how Vancouver can’t handle the snow, but luckily we might not have to put up with it for much longer.

Whether you abhor the snow or greet it with delight, it undeniably has a massive impact on local transportation in the region.

On the morning of Tuesday, January 31, snow made for a slippery morning commute for folks in Metro Vancouver.

But with temperatures well above zero degrees, the dusting of snow we got is not long for this world.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Vancouver will see rain showers or wet flurries pretty much all day, and the mercury will hover above zero. It might feel more like -3°, though, as the snow tapers off into rain.

By Wednesday, there’s no possibility of snow in the forecast.

Tuesday’s snow will be followed by a week of rain.

Similarly, The Weather Network is calling for “mixed precipitation” on Tuesday, and a grey week ahead, with the most rain predicted for Friday.

Of course, the actual amount of snow that falls in each Metro Vancouver region depends on a variety of factors as some areas could see drizzling rain and others see snow.

Coming down hard in South Surrey. pic.twitter.com/yyt0yc23E8 — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) January 31, 2023

Elsewhere in BC, prolonged, heavy snow could be on its way for regions like in Prince George.

There may be more snow ahead for Vancouver this winter. But, spring is right around the corner, and it’s shaping up nicely for Vancouver.