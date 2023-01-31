NewsWeather

Amanda Wawryk
Jan 31 2023, 3:15 pm
Snow causes slippery commute around Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)
BC Highway Cams

A light blanket of snow around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is resulting in a slippery commute for drivers.

From Horseshoe Bay to Chilliwack, the snow is still coming down and sticking in many areas as the temperature remains below zero.

At this point, there are no weather warnings or alerts in place from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

snowy commute

Horseshoe Bay/BC Highway Cams

Higher elevations were expected to get a couple of centimetres, but the snow is also coming down at lower elevations — including areas of Delta and Surrey.

snowy commute

Highway 99 through Delta/BC Highway Cams

snowy commute

Highway One at Mountain Highway/BC Highway Cams

Drive BC is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads, asking commuters to give themselves some extra time.

As of 7 am, the weather has not been impacting transit service, but riders are being reminded to bundle up and prepare for the conditions.

According to the weather agency, flurries are expected to end around noon, but there is a chance of rain or wet flurries this afternoon.

ECCC is forecasting about 2 cm for higher elevation areas.

snow vancouver

Environment and Climate Change Canada

And, of course, Twitter users are having some fun with the weather this morning.

Amanda Wawryk
