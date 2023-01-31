Snow causes slippery commute around Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

A light blanket of snow around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is resulting in a slippery commute for drivers.

From Horseshoe Bay to Chilliwack, the snow is still coming down and sticking in many areas as the temperature remains below zero.

At this point, there are no weather warnings or alerts in place from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Higher elevations were expected to get a couple of centimetres, but the snow is also coming down at lower elevations — including areas of Delta and Surrey.

Drive BC is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads, asking commuters to give themselves some extra time.

❄️#BCHwys Expect delays and congestion on major routes in #BCLowerMainland. Commuters should give themselves extra time this morning. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/PRT9DBTo9Q — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 31, 2023

As of 7 am, the weather has not been impacting transit service, but riders are being reminded to bundle up and prepare for the conditions.

Good morning everyone. Going to be a cold one this morning, be sure to be prepared and bundle up. We will keep you updated on how the system is working today. Check out our alerts page here: https://t.co/T64QY3AgHM. Customer Info and Twitter are now open. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 31, 2023

According to the weather agency, flurries are expected to end around noon, but there is a chance of rain or wet flurries this afternoon.

ECCC is forecasting about 2 cm for higher elevation areas.

And, of course, Twitter users are having some fun with the weather this morning.

I do hereby declare the Metro Vancouver region officially shut down for the day due to the 1 cm of snow on the ground. Enjoy the day off, everyone. — Cam Tucker (@CamTucker_Sport) January 31, 2023