When there’s even a tiny bit of snow in Vancouver, it’s a big deal. On Tuesday, January 31, Vancouver woke up to a delicate layer of snow on the ground.

Vancouverites raced to snap and share the city from their point of view:

Obligatory Vancouver snow day photo. pic.twitter.com/2FTXIh2NZ8 — Brian Webb (@br_webb) January 31, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabrina Zhou (@omgitszabrina)

While the snow caused traffic snafus for some, including an unfortunate Save-On-Foods van…

…for the most part, everyone was just happy to see their city in a new way.

Photographer Ben Glassco captured this stunning aerial footage of Vancouver, saying it looked just like Gotham City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E N G L A S S C O 🌏 (@ben.glassco)

And I think we agree.

Did you take a great photo of Vancouver in the recent snow? Send it to us at [email protected]