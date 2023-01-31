When there’s even a tiny bit of snow in Vancouver, it’s a big deal. On Tuesday, January 31, Vancouver woke up to a delicate layer of snow on the ground.
Vancouverites raced to snap and share the city from their point of view:
While the snow caused traffic snafus for some, including an unfortunate Save-On-Foods van…
This morning’s morning commute has been slow and slippery due to the snow.
There are numerous reports of spun-out vehicles across Metro Vancouver.
…for the most part, everyone was just happy to see their city in a new way.
Photographer Ben Glassco captured this stunning aerial footage of Vancouver, saying it looked just like Gotham City.
And I think we agree.
