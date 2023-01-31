NewsWeather

Winter reminded Vancouver what season it is with a dusting of snow (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Jan 31 2023, 7:14 pm
When there’s even a tiny bit of snow in Vancouver, it’s a big deal. On Tuesday, January 31, Vancouver woke up to a delicate layer of snow on the ground.

Vancouverites raced to snap and share the city from their point of view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zabrina Zhou (@omgitszabrina)

While the snow caused traffic snafus for some, including an unfortunate Save-On-Foods van

…for the most part, everyone was just happy to see their city in a new way.

Photographer Ben Glassco captured this stunning aerial footage of Vancouver, saying it looked just like Gotham City.

And I think we agree.

vancouver snow

Chelsea Langenstam

Did you take a great photo of Vancouver in the recent snow? Send it to us at [email protected]

