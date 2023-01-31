Save-On-Foods van gets stuck in very thin layer of snow in East Vancouver (VIDEO)

Snow has hit Metro Vancouver again, albeit not as severely as it did late last year, but it’s still causing issues for some drivers, including the person behind the wheel of one Save-On-Foods van who got stuck.

The unfortunate situation transpired in East Vancouver near East 19th Avenue and Victoria Drive by Trout Lake. The driver could not escape the pull of what seemed like less than 1 cm of snow, but Vancouver flurries hit differently, as we all know.

Most of Metro Vancouver woke up to a bit of snow on Tuesday morning, which is expected to fizzle into wet snow, with rain following today’s flurries for the week’s weather forecast. Even though Metro Vancouver only saw a light sprinkle of snow, it still created a slippery commute for some.

While the situation for the Save-On-Foods van might be fun to watch for passersby, it’s not as fun for the person behind the wheel stuck in the snow. At least it wasn’t as embarrassing as this snow plow getting stuck.

A quick scan around Twitter suggests there hasn’t been too much havoc on the roads.

DriveBC doesn’t seem too busy this morning, and TransLink is only posting a few delays and detours here and there, which may or may not be related to the snowfall. Trains also seem to be moving reasonably smoothly this morning, a far cry from what commuters experienced in December.

Did you get stuck in the snow in Vancouver this morning? Let us know how your commute went in the comments.