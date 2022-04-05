NewsWeather

It's supposed to warm up to 16°C in Vancouver this week

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Apr 5 2022, 6:53 pm
It's supposed to warm up to 16°C in Vancouver this week
ApinBen4289/Shutterstock

It may be time to finally ditch the heavy jacket for the season.

After a relatively cool and wet start to spring, Vancouver is finally set to see some warm weather this week.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 16°C on Thursday, which is about 4°C above the seasonal average for April 7.

It’s officially shorts and running weather. What’s more? It’s not supposed to rain that day. Okay, it’s not supposed to be sunny either. But we’ll settle for a cloudy day with a balmy temperature.

Environment Canada

Environment Canada

The mercury is set to drop back down on the weekend, but that’s to be expected. Long-range forecasts for the season have so far predicted a tumultuous start to spring, with see-sawing temperatures before it finally warms up for good.

