Spring forecast for BC: A cold, wet journey to warmer weather

The first day of spring has officially arrived, but Mother Nature may still make it feel like winter in BC for several weeks to come.

The Weather Network released its latest long-term forecast for spring this week, and forecasters say we’re in for some temperature turbulence before we get to patio season.

“Most Canadians will need to be patient as we wait for more consistent warm weather,” The Weather Network said. “Periods of warm spring weather will continue to provide us with a delightful contrast to winter’s fury, but we still have a rocky road ahead with a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride.”

BC’s spring is forecast to be both wetter and colder than normal. That’s good news for skiers and snowboarders though, since additional mountain snowfall could extend the season.

Spring usually hits BC first compared to the rest of the country, but The Weather Network says our progress through the season could be slower than normal. It may be a blessing come summer though, with increased precipitation and cooler temperatures dulling the wildfire season.

Overall, the few tastes of spring we’ve gotten so far may not last. The season is known for its changeable weather, and winter may not be ready to retreat for good.