We’re used to Vancouver getting some love for its epic dining and drinking scene, but another nearby city just got a serious shoutout from Food & Wine.

In its May 2023 issue, the American monthly magazine names Surrey, BC, as one of the greatest food cities to visit now.

Surrey was featured by writer Bianca Bujan, who was one of nine writers the publication sent to “scour the world for the best emerging cities for food lovers.”

The article celebrates Surrey’s diverse dining scene and rich food culture, a result of having “one of the largest Indian populations in Canada, interwoven with immigrants from Africa, other parts of Asia, and beyond.”

Other mentions include a shoutout to celebrity chef Vikram Vij and his restaurant My Shanti, alongside other dining destinations like Chacha’s Tandoor & Grill, Chatora, Kerala Kitchen, Clove, Afghan Kitchen, The Taste of Africa, Guacamole Mexican Grill, and Surrey’s self-guided Spice Trail.

Surrey is in good company in this piece, as it was named alongside destinations such as Kanazawa (Japan), Tainan (Taiwan), Puebla (Mexico), and Marseille (France), to name a few.

