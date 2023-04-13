A Vancouver destination for charcuterie and small plates is eyeing expansion. VV Tapas Lounge has long-term plans for a second location, Dished has learned.

The wine bar and eatery first opened in Strathcona in 2019. It’s still a while away, but the team has confirmed to Dished that it is aiming to launch on the North Shore.

“The location we have in mind is currently under construction and if all goes according to plan we are looking at opening our second location winter of 2025.”

We recently popped into the Vancouver eatery to try the new spring features and catch up with the team. Be sure to give that a read and head in yourself while we wait for news on location number two.

