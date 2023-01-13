Mount Pleasant’s Novella just opened in December and it’s already a neighbourhood staple. Now, the team is almost ready to roll out its highly anticipated evening program, Vignette.

Part restaurant and part wine lounge, Vignette is set to offer guests French-influenced, locally sourced creations and global flavours alongside some stellar sips.

“The positive reception for Novella’s day program has been incredible so far, and we look

forward to officially launching Vignette next month,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of

Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

“The name Vignette takes inspiration from its literary definition, which refers to an impression or glimpse into something special and we hope guests will do just that.”

Chef de cuisine Ashley Kurtz has crafted a selection of a la carte plates and a multi-course tasting menu with beverage pairings for this concept.

“This menu draws on my culinary experiences from my travels over the past decade. I

consider my food to be familiar and approachable, yet innovative at the same time,” says

Kurtz, previously chef de cuisine at Bar Susu and St. Lawrence Restaurant.

We’re told to expect playful takes on classic dishes here.

Think Foie Gras Baklava with pistachio and cherries, Ketchup Chips with Boursin cheese, and a Döner Kebab with labneh, hummus, and marinated onions.

As for drinks, we can look forward to a lineup that offers a curated list of small-batch wines, ciders, vermouths, cocktails, and more. This beverage program was developed by Michelin Guide Vancouver Sommelier of the year, Jayton Paul, and Boxset Collective Bar Director, Joe Casson.

Vignette is slated to launch in mid-February.

It will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm. We’ll keep you posted on an exact date, but for now, be sure to make a reservation.

Vignette

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram