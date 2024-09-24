Victoria named top "coolcation" spot in Canada by USA Today

Victoria has earned a new accolade, securing a spot on USA Today’s list of the best places for a “coolcation.”

USA Today defines a “coolcation” as a trip to cooler destinations while others flock to hot, beach-filled spots. The publication described Victoria as “a chilly gem on Canada’s west coast offering European romance and outdoor adventure.”

Known as a travel destination year-round, thanks to the mild sub-Mediterranean climate, Victoria shines as a top destination, even in the colder months. Also ranked on USA Today‘s list is Prince Edward Island, showcasing Canada as an exceptional travel destination from coast to coast.

With more sunny days than Vancouver and prime winter surfing conditions, the city, and the island, offer tons of activities for those seeking either adventure or relaxation.

Victoria balances nature, culture, and eco-friendly travel options beautifully, while boasting a rich mix of arts, culture, and cuisine. It’s got the best of all worlds.

Key attractions highlighted by USA Today include free tours of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia and the iconic Hatley Castle for architecture lovers. For outdoor enthusiasts, the Malahat SkyWalk and whale-watching tours offer unforgettable experiences.

For an eco-conscious adventure, USA Today shout out Springtide Whale-Watching Eco Tours, known as one of the world’s most sustainable tour companies.

Whether you’re avoiding summer crowds or embracing cooler temperatures, Victoria proves that off-season travel can be just as rewarding.