Here’s what Victoria’s fall weather has in store for you

Ryan Hook
Sep 19 2024, 5:09 pm
GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Brat summer wraps up on September 22, making way for what could either be “book guy autumn” or “demure fall” — the Gen Z jury is still out. Regardless of the name, this fall promises to be wonderfully cozy.

Environment Canada’s seasonal forecast for Vancouver Island suggests cooler and wetter conditions in the coming months, which is typical for autumn and early winter on the West Coast.

victoria-fall-weather-2024

(ECCC)

The overall trend indicates more precipitation and lower-than-average temperatures as we head into late fall and winter.

Specifically, for September through November, expect frequent rain showers and periods of fog, with temperatures gradually dropping.

Gale-force winds and stormy conditions are likely along the west coast, particularly affecting marine areas around Vancouver Island. Winds will vary, but they can become quite strong during storm fronts.

The winter forecast will be chilly for southern BC, according to the 2025 Old Farmers’ Almanac Canadian Edition. It will be colder than average, with the coldest periods in early December and early and mid-January.

Precipitation in southern BC will be below average.

Snowfall will also be lighter than expected, with the snowiest periods in late November, early December, early January, early to mid-February, and early March.

