Pizza Bagel Cafe set to rebrand as Vegan Bagel Cafe

The Pizza Bagel Cafe is going through a makeover, and it’s not just its name.

“After a year operating as the Pizza Bagel Cafe we are announcing a rebrand as the Vegan Bagel Cafe,” the restaurant told Dished.

“We are moving towards a vegan and vegetarian menu and this name reflects our new menu.”

Current vegan items on the restaurant’s menu include the Vegan Chicken Nuggets on a Bagel, which is a sandwich that includes vegan chicken, vegan cheese and a vegan bagel with tomatoes (which are also vegan).

The restaurant also told Dished items like vegan swordfish, vegan steak, vegan pistachio cod, vegan miso salmon, vegan roast beef, and more will be added to the menu.

This isn’t the first time the cafe has rebranded. Before being known as the Pizza Bagel Cafe, it was the Covid Art Cafe.

Address: 931 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

