Livelyhood to potentially close its doors next week

We’re not even a full month into the new year and we have another restaurant potentially closing.

Livelyhood by The Joseph Richard Group, located at 3224 St. Johns Street in Port Moody, told Dished that it may be permanently closing.

“We are continuing discussions with the landlord and there is potential for the decision to be rescinded,” said owner Ryan Moreno. He continued by confirming that there are plans in place for the current team at Livelyhood if the restaurant does close.

Livelyhood is best known for its modern comfort food like its handhelds, pizzas, sit-down meals, and brunch.

“It’s no secret the past few years have been challenging for our industry,” continued Moreno. “Livelyhood was a location that was completed and opened mid-pandemic without the proper opportunity for a successful start.”

“To add to this, there has been significant construction surrounding the location, which has reduced access to the complex. We unfortunately had to make the decision to cease operations, which is never an easy decision but strictly a business decision none the less. We are fortunate to be able to give our team at Livelyhood opportunities at our other venues and we are looking forward to a successful 2024 overall.”

As of right now, it looks like Livelyhood’s final day will be January 15 unless a new decision with the landlord is made. Be sure to check back here for more updates when they become available.

Address: 3224 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

