4 food events you need to check out this week: November 20 to 26

November has been chock full of food events for you to enjoy, and this week is no different.

From an immersive Korean dining experience to Christmas in November, here are four food events happening in and around Vancouver that you don’t want to miss.

A Night in Hongdae: An Immersive Korean Food & Drink Event

Get ready to embark on an immersive Korean food and drink experience that “has never been seen before in Vancouver.” You’ll be transported to the streets of Hongdae, Seoul, to enjoy plenty of delicious Korean small bites and unique drinks alongside drinking games, prizes, and more.

When: November 25

Where: Jig Space — 8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm

Tickets: $27.96

This food celebration features prix-fixe selections from some of the top Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and ghost kitchens around Vancouver. Two Metro Vancouver spots are featured in this year’s celebration: Calabash Bistro and Tommie’s Jerk. You can visit these two spots to sample three-course meals for a fixed price of $35. Delicious food for an affordable price? Say less.

When: November 20 to 26

Where: Calabash Bistro — 428 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tommie’s Jerk — 5337 180 Street, Surrey

Miracle at Old Yale Brewing

It’s a miracle that we’re already talking about Christmas, but here we are — talking about a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. And when we say Christmas-themed, we mean Christmas-threw-up-all-over-the-place kind of vibes.

Old Yale Brewing will have 12 specialty beverages to kick off the season, like the Christmaspolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist), the Carol Barrel (Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic and chocolate bitters, and nutmeg), and the Christmas Criket (blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, and mole bitters).

When: November 20 to December 31

Where: Old Yale Abbotsford — 33738 Laurel Street, Abbotsford

Old Yale Chilliwack — 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

If you can’t stop singing show tunes, then we’ve got the perfect dinner for you. Head over to Zawa Restaurant for 90 minutes of musical heaven with show tunes performed by the waitstaff. You can expect songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton, Wicked, Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, and plenty more. The menu consists of your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie burger alongside a beer, wine, or soda upon entering.

When: November 24 to 26

Where: Zawa Restaurant — 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Tickets: $55