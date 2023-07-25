EventsNewsWeatherCelebration of Light

Vancouver's fireworks forecast will see Mexico light up some cloudy skies

Beth Rochester
Jul 25 2023, 10:58 pm
Honda Celebration of Light 2023 Vancouver fireworks by Team Australia (Gabriel Lam/submitted)

After Australia’s magical fireworks display on a bright and shiny Saturday, Vancouverites are excited to see what’s next in the Honda Celebration of Light.

Wednesday will see Mexico light up the sky with a “time machine” theme in the continued celebration, but visitors should come prepared as it’s going to be a much chillier show tomorrow.

After two days of the usual “Raincouver” weather, brighter weather is forecast to make a slow return on Wednesday, according to the Weather Network.

weather network fireworks day

The Weather Network

The lead-up to the fireworks will see temperatures during the day hit 20ºC amid a backdrop of sunny and cloudy skies.

No matter what the overhead forecast is, the fireworks display is sure to brighten up the night skies with some wondrous colours.

When you arrive early to grab a spot before the hoards of crowds flood in, you should think about bringing an extra layer of clothing.

Fireworks ECCC

ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting temperatures to drop to around 14ºC during the evening when the fireworks are set to come on.

Make sure your enjoyment of the show isn’t ruined by some crisp weather by bringing a sweater to put on when the temperature starts to drop.

Each fireworks show at English Bay starts at 10 pm sharp and lasts for 25 minutes, rain or shine.

Where will you be watching the fireworks from? Let us know in the comments below.

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the
2023 Honda Celebration of Light

