Raincouver returns: Here's what mucky weather is expected this week

Raincover has returned, so be careful, as the rain is expected to at least be around until your morning commute tomorrow.

You’ll need to be careful on the roads Tuesday morning as the residual oil, dust, or leaves on the road surface make for slick conditions when it starts to pour.

“Slow down and avoid sudden braking,” highway maintenance contractor, Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting, advised in a tweet. “In rain, turn your headlights on — be seen by oncoming traffic and vehicles behind you.”

After a weekend of enjoying the sun and clear evening skies (perfect for the kick-off of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks), Monday brought Vancouver showers.

By the end of the day, the Weather Network predicts less than 10 millilitres will fall on the city.

This evening, temperatures are expected to drop and feel like 13°C.

On Tuesday, we may have a pretty similar day.

The network predicts it will feel like 14°C in the morning as light rain is expected to pour throughout the day.

While it may shower in the afternoon, it may be accompanied by some sun.

Around 7 pm, the sky may clear up but another wet commute is in store for Wednesday.

However, after Wednesday afternoon, the Weather Network predicts the rain to clear up and bring Vancouver a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the week.

Before today, the last day it rained was more than a month ago, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Amidst one of the worst wildfire seasons in BC history, ECCC meteorologist Bobby Sekhon emphasized how the wet weather is “definitely welcome” despite it not being the ideal weather for summer plans.

“It’s nice to get that warm, sunny weather, but keep in mind that having a little bit of rain can be very good for our environment,” said Sekhon.

“[Rain] helps clear out the air. If we get a few more systems we can start to chip away at those drought concerns which can lead to water restrictions, which can lead to increased wildfire threat,” Sekhon continued.

Additionally, the BC Ministry of Forests assures it will be unlikely that the Metro Vancouver area will experience flooding or a prolonged rainstorm this time of year.

Due to the drought conditions BC is experiencing, “this amount of rain is being absorbed by the soil/forest floor and very little runoff into rivers being observed,” the ministry said.

“Only a significant and prolonged rainstorm would cause any flood risk and it is unlikely that the Metro Vancouver area would see this until at least September.”