Team Australia's Honda Celebration of Light 2023 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Come Toward the Fire Festival

Nathan and Danika Do 30 Minutes of Stand-Up Comedy

It was a magical evening for folks that attended the first night of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver on Saturday.

Thousands of people watched the spectacle shoulder to shoulder, front to back, as Team Australia put on a stunning and memorable show for attendees.

The pyrotechnics company representing Australia was Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics — a Sydney-based firm which has a legendary history with pyrotechnics.

Howard & Sons’ co-director Andrew Howard previously explained that the Australian show was going to have a “night out at the disco” or a “good night out” theme.

Along with the fireworks’ technical sequencing it was accompanied with an incredible soundtrack which drove the theme of the pyro-musical.

“There are some uniquely Australian songs in the soundtrack. There are some sound effects in the soundtrack, some Indigenous Australian music, and some effects of Australian native animals mixed into the soundtrack,” Howard told Daily Hive.

Relive the entire 27-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Australia:

In the same arranged order of the pyromusical, here is the full list of music and songs in Team Australia’s soundtrack for their performance in the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light:

1. “Coloratura” (Infinity Station Sessions) by Coldplay

2. “Great Southern Land” (Maal Mix) by Mitch Tambo