Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Come Toward the Fire Festival

Nathan and Danika Do 30 Minutes of Stand-Up Comedy

Last night, Australia kicked off this year’s Honda Celebration of Light with a dazzling display of fireworks.

Crowds gathered throughout the evening Saturday to look over English Bay and enjoy the breathtaking annual displays.

Here's an updated photo of English Bay beach taken just after 9 p.m. We have officer's out there on foot, horseback, in the air, on bikes, motorcycles, boats, and in vehicles. pic.twitter.com/i8szHfWz0M — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 23, 2023

Australian-themed fireworks that were set off Saturday were led by Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics, “leaders in pyrotechnic innovation.”

“They take immense pride in their international reputation for taking major events into the next league, pushing pyrotechnic boundaries with their passion and exceeding audience’s expectations,” the Honda Celebration of Light site reads.

The Sydney-based firm has a legendary history with pyrotechnics in Australia. It marked the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding last year, with a history behind it of being deeply involved in the pyro programming of countless cultural and sporting events, including the renowned fireworks bashes major Australian cities are known to put on for New Year’s Eve.

Relive the entire 27-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Australia:



Here are some stellar photos and videos of Australia’s fireworks taken by attendees and folks around Vancouver at this year’s annual international firework competition, which marked its 31st year of lighting up the night skies over English Bay.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! 🇦🇺 A poignant first night of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks by Sydney-based Howard & Sons. #HCOL23 #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/cgJUoqppC9 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 23, 2023

Australia! 🇦🇺 A memorable show delivered by Sydney-based Howard & Sons on my first night of judging duty for the 2023 Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks competition. #HCOL23 #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/gsIJqU68Th — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) July 23, 2023

The unfortunate tradition of the annual fireworks display is busy commute home for many attendees.

This photo of English Bay beach was taken at around 11:10 p.m. Most people have safely made their way to local transit. @VPDHorses are now in the process of closing the beach, while double checking everyone there is okay, and able to move along. pic.twitter.com/M31wdg0yQn — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 23, 2023

People who relied on public transit waited much longer to catch their train , as TransLink reported SkyTrain delays late Saturday evening.

The next team to display their fireworks is Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and the Philippines will be featured on Saturday, July 29.

Schedule and nations: Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Kenneth Chan