Maan Farms' Halloween experience will scare the sh*t out of you

Halloween is finally around the corner, and Maan Farms, which features what it calls the Scariest Corn Maze in Canada, is back and better than ever.

Maan Farms is located in Abbotsford and offers various fall events, many of them not spooky for those who aren’t into horror.

For those that are, prepare to face your darkest fears.

It’s abundantly clear that the people behind Maan Farms’ horror experience — from the staff to the actors playing the spooky characters — are passionate about delivering an authentically chilling experience to guests.

Before even getting to the actual events, when you’re just strolling around and getting mini donuts or the famed Pumpkin Spice Cream, several characters might give you a casual jumpscare.

People like these fine folks:

I returned to the creepy Maan Farms this weekend. They continue to up their game every Halloween. /Thread pic.twitter.com/UR29EOhKXl — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) October 1, 2024

Despite their ghoulish appearances, one of them might even be kind enough to tie your shoes for you:

When we visited this past weekend, some groups were so afraid of the experiences they were about to walk into that they asked to tag along behind other groups of strangers.

The spine-tingling experiences

This year, Maan Farms’ spooks are divided into three extremely different experiences. All the experiences are centred around Agatha’s saga—Agatha is a witch.

The three experiences are The Kept at the Slaughterhouse, Forsaken at the Way Down, and Echo at Homestead. The Kept was inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it involves travelling through the scariest corn maze in Canada while chainsaw-wielding maniacs threaten you.

The Way Down was introduced in previous years. It involves wearing a bag over your head and holding on to a rope, which guides you through a sensory-deprived, terrifying journey. Don’t be surprised if someone comes up from behind you and taps you on the shoulder or whispers something about your demise into your ear. This year’s felt particularly long and wore you down by the end. That’s not a complaint.

Finally, Echo takes you inside a terrifying “home” filled with various experiences.

Inside, you won’t have the safety of your group. Our group of three was split up till we were all by ourselves. One member of our group was tied to an operating table.

Another got trapped inside a coffin, and the entire room had to scream “hell” as loud as we could for him to be released.

Shit got CRAZY. My cousin also got abducted. pic.twitter.com/tfFkTNkycE — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) October 1, 2024

You can book them individually if you can’t handle all three experiences.

Not every part of the experience is scary. The aforementioned Pumpkin Spice Cream is an indulgent treat you’ll deserve if you have the stomach for it after the bone-chilling experiences. It’s worth the trip on its own.

For repeat visitors, the iconic wine blood bags also make a return. They’ve even introduced pizza to the menu, featuring a pumpkin pizza.

Who are you taking to Maan Farms with you this Halloween?

Where: 790 Mckenzie Road, Abbotsford

When: September 27 to November 3

Click here for more information.