It’s official — Victoria has been crowned the best small city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, and frankly, we couldn’t agree more.

Sure, there are plenty of gorgeous small cities around the globe — many of which made the list — but none quite compare to the charm of BC’s capital. Victoria consistently punches above its weight, and the city’s mix of natural beauty, historic architecture, and vibrant culture clearly left its mark on voters in Condé Nast’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

This year, Condé Nast Traveler determined its rankings based on 575,048 votes for its 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey. The results showcase new destinations and a lasting appreciation for timeless favourites.

Amazing travel destinations rounded out the top five — Salzburg, Austria (#5), Florence, Italy (#4), San Miguel de Allende, Mexico (#3), and San Sebastián, Spain (#2) — but Victoria took the top prize.

“With a reputation as the most British town in Canada, most restaurants and hotels offer a proper high tea,” said Condé Nast Traveller. “If you’re seeking a more rural escape, disconnect in the ancient forests with a road trip on Vancouver Island.”

A post shared by Fairmont Empress



From afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress to the serene beauty of our old growth forests, it’s clear why Victoria stands out — and it’s not the first time Condé Nast has given the city it’s flowers.

Whether you’re wandering through Butchart Gardens, indulging in local cuisine, or just enjoying the stunning coastal views, there’s truly something for everyone in this small but mighty city — it’s a Pacific Northwest dream.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next adventure, Condé Nast’s rankings are a great place to start. Whether you’re in search of cultural hotspots or breathtaking scenery, these top cities, as voted by their readers, are sure to spark some travel plans.

Here’s the full list of the best small cities in Condé Nast’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards: