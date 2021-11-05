12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 5 to 7

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

This first weekend of November is jam-packed with fun things to do around Vancouver! Here are 12 events to check out from November 5 to 7, including Music on Main’s Modulus Festival, Vancouver Whitecaps, and more.

What: A unique augmented reality (AR) installation will “transform” the cars of Vancouver drivers into a Ferrari race car. Shell Canada’s interactive pop-up, The Shell Performance Wall, will use AR video capture to turn any car that passes by into the Scuderia Ferrari’s SF21 race car. Visitors will be able to see themselves behind the wheel of the racing team’s iconic vehicle.

When: Now until November 7, November 11 to 14, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on weekends (hours may vary)

Where: 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This beginner-friendly paint lesson will teach you how to use alcohol ink to create your own paintings, while sipping on some wine. You will get to take home two 6″ x 6″ tiles and one 4″ x 8″ tile.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Where: MakerLabs – 780 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89.07, register online

What: Music on Main is thrilled to listen together again at live events and celebrate the 10th Modulus Festival. There’s something for everyone to discover while engaging with new music and conversations. Plus, As dreams are made returns for a special limited run at the festival. Experience six days of making new connections through music. Tickets are limited and selling fast!

When: November 5 to 10, 2021

Time: Various Times

Where: The Roundhouse – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver; ANNEX – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks face off with Nashville Predators on November 5 (Diwali Celebration) and Dallas Stars on November 7 (Hockey Fights Cancer Night) at Rogers Arena.

When: November 5 and 7, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Celebrate the holidays and support your favourite BIPOC-owned local businesses at the same time. A virtual pop-up market brought to you by BIPOC Foods Vancouver is bringing together amazing food, art, and wellness services from all over the community to one accessible place.

From now until November 5, you can browse what’s available for purchase from dozens of online vendors, including The Dumpling King, Wholesome Heart Foods, and so much more by clicking here. Then, between November 5 and 7, you can make your purchases online, and they will be ready for pick-up in early December.

When: Browse now, and purchase when the shop goes live on Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 from 9 am to 6 pm daily

Where: Browse and purchase online. Pick up at Coho Coffee – 1370 E Georgia Street, Vancouver on Saturday, December 4 between 10 am and 3 pm

What: From November 5 to 8, Ask for Luigi will be featuring three of their greatest hits of all time to celebrate their eight-year anniversary: bocconcini fritti as an appetizer, a radiatore pasta with rabbit ragu for a main, along with a sweet Prosecco called Sbagliato to drink. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through Tock.

When: November 5 to 8, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Ask for Luigi – 305 Alexander Street, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season by taking on Seattle Sounders on November 7 at BC Place. The first 5,000 fans to enter BC Place will receive a special foldable clapper

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 3 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Coho Coffee is hosting its first-ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine. The menu includes sought-after dishes carefully created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

For drinks, guests will be able to order brunch cocktails made by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon. The drink menu at the pop-up includes POG mimosas made with passionfruit, orange, and guava, as well as espresso martinis. There will also be House of Funk beer and a full coffee and tea bar menu.

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

What: Signatures Of My Imagination is an exhibition on November 6 celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the art book by Kitsilano visual artist Terrance Schnell.

The MikeyLikesIt presentation runs from 1 to 8 pm and visitors can view art from the book as well as Schnell’s more recent work. The festivities continue late into the evening with an after-show party from 9 pm to 3 am. The event features music by Rennie Foster and Jay Tripwire and all guests are required to show proof of vaccination in guidance with provincial health orders.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: Art Show from 1 to 8 pm, After-show party from 9 pm to 3 am

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 & 326 W 5th Ave

Cost: Art Show by donation, After-show party $25, purchase online

What: The BC Ale Trail’s brand new itinerary is dubbed “North of the Fraser,” and is a curated trail that will take your tastebuds on a trip through 11 astonishing breweries across the Lower Mainland, including New Westminster, Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam. Explore these four communities more closely by sampling their unique craft beers, eating at their exuberant restaurants, and soaking up everything else that their cities set forth.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of The BC Ale Trail: North of the Fraser online

What: Los Angeles pop trio LANY is embarking on a North American tour to promote their fourth album gg bb xx. Singer, songwriter, and online sensation, keshi, will be touring alongside the band, opening up each of LANY’s 31 US and Canada shows.

After hitting up Montreal and Toronto during the band’s October concert dates, the popular musical group will be playing Vancouver’s PNE Forum on Saturday, November 6.

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available via Ticketleader

What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is happening at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Saturday, November 6. The event offers attendees the opportunity to indulge in one of three tasting sessions and seminars.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online