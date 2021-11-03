Immersive AR pop-up will put drivers behind the wheel of a Ferrari race car

A unique augmented reality (AR) installation will “transform” the cars of Vancouver drivers into a Ferrari race car.

Starting this week, Shell Canada will launch an interactive pop-up. The Shell Performance Wall, located in downtown Vancouver, will use AR video capture to turn any car that passes by into the Scuderia Ferrari’s SF21 race car.

Visitors will be able to see themselves behind the wheel of the racing team’s iconic vehicle.

The experience is being launched to celebrate the partnership between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari, which has spanned over 70 years.

It’s free to the public and can be found at 50 Pacific Blvd near the Plaza of Nations Marina. It will operate from November 4 to 7 and 11 to 14.

Shell Canada AR race car pop-up

Where: 50 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on weekends (hours may vary)

When: November 4 to 7, 11 to 14

Cost: Free