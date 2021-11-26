12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 26 to 28

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

How is it already the last weekend of November?

We better make the most of it! To help you enjoy your days, here are 12 events to check out from November 26 to 28, including CandyTown – A Yaletown Holiday Festival, ART FOR KIDS, and more.

What: The Yaletown Business Improvement Association hosts the annual free outdoor Christmas festival, CandyTown, turning Yaletown into a winter wonderland. Holiday shoppers can finish their shopping list at the local merchants and specialty market while enjoying roaming holiday characters, an updated CandyTown Cocktail Tour and a life-size CandyLand board game with interactive characters. Vancouver’s only free outdoor winter market also offers by-donation horse-drawn carriage rides, ice carvings, and more.

When: November 27, 2021

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Yaletown — Mainland Street, Hamilton Street, and parts of Davie Street

Admission: Free

What: Surrey Holiday Lights is an indoor and outdoor light and music festival that will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza. The dazzling experience is highlighted by the holiday lights tent, which features different illuminated exhibitions, a canopy of holiday lights, and plenty of photo opportunities. The outdoor Snowflake Stage and the indoor North Pole stage will feature live music throughout the day as well.

Children will also be able to take photos with Santa, although they’ll be positioned and angled so that they can keep a safe distance. Visitors looking to do some shopping can also check out the Holiday Market, which will showcase boutique artisans, Christmas crafts, and Indigenous artists. And if you’re in need of some hot beverages or delicious food, check out the Enchanted Eats area, which has some of Surrey’s best food trucks, treats, and gourmet hot chocolate and coffee.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm daily

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450-104 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Available online (first 1,000 tickets sold can use HOLIDAY40 for 40% off admission)

What: The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party. You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master. Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.

When: Now until December 30, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46, purchase online

What: Comedy Here Often? hosts a stand-up showcase at 604 Studios with a lineup of local comics, up-and-coming talent, and touring headliners. Andrea Jin headlines on November 26, with Toddy, Savannah Erasmus, Danika Thibault, and Alistair Ogden also performing.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: 604 Studios – 795 E Cordova, Vancouver

Admission: $15, online

What: Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver is hosting a Chanukah Market with a variety of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. Shop for latkes and Chanukah cookies, handcrafted Jewish greeting cards, and more while children enjoy fun activities. Proof of vaccination is required for ages 12 and up.

When: November 28, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver parking lot – 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Donation to the Jewish Food Bank

What: Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas perform an all-ages show at the Vogue Theatre with a special guest on November 26.

When: November 26, 2021

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: $27.50, purchase online

What: The 2021 Glow Gardens in Langley is back this holiday season. You can drive through illuminated tunnels and see towering light sculptures from the coziness of your car. You’ll go on a 20-minute long journey through gardens of twinkling lights at a pace that will make you feel like you’re driving in a parade. Plus, you can order one of their iconic light-bulb-shaped Glow Cups to sip on while you cruise.

When: November 23, 2021, to January 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley

Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle

What: The Polygon Gallery hosts Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up throughout the holiday season. Shop for sustainably minded products from an all-Canadian lineup of mostly local, women-led, BIPOC makers and creatives. Plus every Thursday evening includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: ART FOR KIDS is an art show fundraiser and short documentary screening in support of Shanty Town Spirit, a Cambodian children’s charity founded and run by the Princess of Cambodia. The event features works by local artists Isaac Holland, KC Hall, and Bryan Beyung, who will be in attendance. There will also be three screenings of the seven-minute documentary film during ART FOR KIDS, and 50% of all art sales will go directly to Shanty Town Spirit charity.

When: November 26 and 27, 2021

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase tickets online

What: After the recent launch of its Winterlust patio, H Tasting Lounge’s award-winning bartender, Andrew Kong, has reimagined a dozen holiday movies in a spectacular way to create 12 brand new cocktails for you to enjoy leading up to the peak of the holidays. The “12 Cocktails of Christmas Movies” is offered now through December 25 at the lounge.

When: Now through December 25, 2021

Time: Regular serving hours

Where: H Tasting Lounger – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

What: The 31st annual event sees Langley’s Williams Park transformed into a winter wonderland for the community. This year, you don’t need to sign up for a ticket to take a tour around the magically illuminated park from the comfort of your car. You can arrive at any point during their opening hours.

When: Now until December 19

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 6595 238 Street, Langley

Admission: Free, donations accepted

What: The West End Community Centre Association hosts a holiday craft fair on November 27 and 28. Get into the spirit of the season while shopping at the 50 tables of handcrafted items.

When: November 27 and 28, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: West End Community Centre – 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free