Yaletown's free winter wonderland-like festival is back this month

Following the events of an atmospheric river in BC, we could all use a little holiday cheer sprinkled with festive joy. In Vancouver, you can experience all of that and more at CandyTown.

The ninth annual event, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA), will be transforming Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground for one day only on Saturday, November 27.

Locals and visitors alike can anticipate a fun-filled holiday extravaganza at downtown Vancouver’s only free outdoor winter market and festival. Our first tip? Wear your coziest winter apparel on the day (for the weather and all of the photo opportunities).

If the success of last year’s CandyTown festival is anything to go by, where an estimated 15,000 people came out to celebrate the holiday kickoff event, you can anticipate an exciting festive fun-filled day.

This time around, CandyTown is offering all of the fan-favourites we know and love, plus some new and exciting additions to the festival. If a giant CandyLand board game with playable pieces and figurines sounds like your vibe, you don’t want to miss this one-day event.

As costumed holiday characters parade around the festival area, decorations adorn lamp poles in the neighbourhood, and an elaborate ice palace with two igloos (new this year!) acts as the entrance to CandyTown, there’s no shortage of creative festive scenes to capture on your camera.

The festival will also feature everything from mesmerizing live ice sculpting to a holiday gift market safely bringing together local vendors and businesses. With a slew of gift ideas before you, it’s an easy way to check items for your favourite people off your list.

Those aged 19+ attending the festival have the option to embark on an updated CandyTown Cocktail Tour this year. Stop into cozy local spots to sample holiday menus and enjoy drinks crafted especially for the occasion — these offerings will only be available in Yaletown.

While you decide which local culinary destination to visit next on this self-guided tour, you can take in the action unfolding on the street, with live music and carolling evoking a dose of holiday cheer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see CandyTown transform Yaletown into a beautiful winter wonderland once again,” Annette O’Shea, executive director of the YBIA, said in a press release. “After spending almost two years apart, we’re excited to be gathering safely again in Yaletown and collaborating with some of the best local talent Vancouver has to offer.”

Partial proceeds from CandyTown activations and a holiday-themed auction this year will be supporting Starlight Children’s Foundation, The Rotary Club of Yaletown, and The Greater Vancouver Foodbank. And when you take a ride on the horse-drawn carriage at the festival, proceeds will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

For more information about CandyTown before you check out the holiday festival later this month, visit the YBIA website.

When: Saturday, November 27

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Mainland and Davie Street

Price: Free